Family of four found dead in Bengaluru home, police suspect murder-suicide

A family of four was found dead at their Kottigepalya residence in Bengaluru on July 11 in what police suspect to be a murder-suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Mangalamma (55), Nanjamma (65), Satish (50) and Prashanth (34).

According to Kamakshipalya police, preliminary investigations suggest that Prashanth may have fatally attacked the other three family members before dying by suicide. The exact sequence of events and the motive are yet to be established.

Police said Prashanth, a driver, lived with his parents, grandmother and maternal uncle. Mangalamma worked at a garment factory, Nanjamma was a civic worker and Satish was a plumber.

Bengaluru West Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Yatheesh N said the investigation is ongoing and all aspects of the case are being examined. He added that police are also looking into reports that Prashanth had experienced mental health issues.

Prashanth's father, Chikkanna, told police there had been no argument in the family the previous night and that he had left home for work on the morning of July 11. He said he was unable to explain what led to the incident.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726