Families charged up to Rs 5,000 for cremation service, Bengaluru police begin probe

Following complaints that bereaved families were being overcharged for cremation services, the Bengaluru Cyber Crime police have launched an investigation into alleged intermediaries accused of exploiting people during times of grief. Families have reportedly paid as much as Rs 5,000 for cremation services that officially cost only Rs 250.

The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Yelahanka on June 19, naming three websites — beleiv.com , heavengate.in and swargayatraa.com — as alleged intermediaries. A non-cognisable report (NCR) has since been registered at the North CEN Police Station.

According to officials, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has fixed the cremation fee at Rs 250 for civic electric crematoriums. However, certain online platforms allegedly charge between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 by misleading families into believing they are booking through official channels while routing services through unauthorised intermediaries.

The complaints relate to BNCC-managed crematoriums, including the Chirashanthidhama Electric Crematorium in Hebbal Kempapura and the Muktidhama Electric Crematorium in Medi Agrahara.

Rajendra, Executive Engineer at BNCC, said the alleged malpractice came to light after several bereaved families reported paying inflated amounts to secure cremation slots. Based on these complaints, BNCC officials approached the police on June 19, leading to the registration of the NCR.

Officials said Bengaluru has 12 GBA-managed electric and traditional crematoriums, in addition to around 20 facilities run by private entities and trusts. They noted that besides online platforms, agents and middlemen are also active in providing funeral-related services.

The corporation has advised citizens to book crematorium slots only through official GBA channels and avoid unauthorised websites or intermediaries.