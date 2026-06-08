Fake bikini photos of actor Rukmini Vasanth: Karnataka cops seek details from Meta

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The Karnataka Cyber Crime Police has expedited the investigation into the circulation of fake bikini videos and photographs of actor Rukmini Vasanth, who had gained national attention for her role in "Kantara Chapter-2", seeking details of the social media accounts involved from Meta.

The Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police registered an FIR last Tuesday against 29 social media accounts -- 9 Instagram accounts, 14 X accounts, and 6 Facebook pages -- in connection with the incident.

Investigating officers have now written to Meta requesting details of all 29 social media handles mentioned in the complaint filed by the actor.

The police have also recorded the statement of Rukmini. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create and circulate the fake images, which went viral on social media.

Police sources said the investigation is being taken seriously and strict action is likely to be initiated against those responsible for creating and spreading the manipulated content.

After the actor filed a complaint at the Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police Station, alleging that fake visuals were created using AI and deepfake technology by superimposing her face onto another person's body, police registered a case and launched an investigation under Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act, as well as Sections 75(3), 79, 336, 356, 351, 352, and 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In her complaint, Rukmini stated that the act had caused her severe embarrassment and was a deliberate attempt to tarnish her reputation and character.

As the AI-generated bikini photos and videos falsely claiming to feature her went viral on social media, she had clarified that the content is fake and urged people not to misuse AI for harmful activities.

"My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated. The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy," she said on her Instagram account.

The actor also said that legal and cybercrime action was being initiated against those responsible for creating and spreading the fake content.

"We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content," she added.

Talking to the media at a private event here, the actor said that she had already filed a complaint with the cyber police and expressed confidence that authorities would take strict action.

"AI should be used for good purposes and not for harmful activities. Not just actors, but many other women are also facing problems because of this. I believe the police will take action in this matter," she said.

The actor reiterated that the viral video was not of her and warned of legal action against those involved in circulating the fake videos.

She also appealed to the public not to share such fabricated content on social media.

Rukmini is the daughter of the late Indian Army officer, Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, and acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancer Subhashini Vasanth.

Colonel Vasanth was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra -- India's highest peacetime military decoration -- for his supreme sacrifice while fighting militants in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in 2007.