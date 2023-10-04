Explained: What will really help Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Bengaluru, known as India's tech capital, thrives on innovation. But beneath its high-tech facade lies a persistent issue that has haunted the city for years – traffic congestion. Whether you're a resident or a visitor, everyone has a traffic tale to share about Bengaluru. Commuters in this city frequently find themselves ensnared in long queues, attempting to navigate the chaotic roadways. Social media platforms, notably Twitter, have become outlets for people to vent their frustrations, even turning the city's traffic troubles into a source of ‘peak Bengaluru’ memes.

The city's rapid expansion, coupled with haphazard infrastructure planning, has exacerbated Bengaluru's traffic issues rather than alleviating them. Ongoing metro construction projects in various parts of the city have narrowed roads, leading to slower traffic and increased congestion. Despite numerous government promises, public transport initiatives continually face delays.

Various governments over the years have chosen to solve traffic woes by increasing the number of flyovers and underpasses in the city or more recently, mulling over a congestion tax. But recent reports on Bengaluru’s mobility have also shown that flyovers have done nothing to help traffic, it has only shifted the traffic from one bottleneck to another.