Explained: The ‘transfer mafia’ row surrounding CM Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra

He released the list of names, explaining that the Vivekananda mentioned by Yathindra is the Block Education Officer of Varuna constituency. Siddaramaiah clarified that Yathindra being the chairperson of Varuna constituency’s Ashraya Committee and a KDP member, he was involved in development of schools in the constituency.

Responding to the video clipping and the accusations, the Chief Minister denied taking any money for transfers. “I will retire from politics even if one case of taking money for transfers is proven. If there are five names in the list, why is it assumed to be a list of transfers? The list contains the names of schools where civil works are to be undertaken under CSR funds,” he said.

“The BEO himself had sent the detailed list of rooms to be repaired in the five government schools under Harohalli, Keelanapura, Devalapur gram panchayats in Varuna constituency to the joint secretaries in my office. I spoke about this with Yathindra. I have attached the relevant document here,” he said.

The BJP also criticised the Congress, with senior leader R Ashoka calling for an inquiry into the allegations. CN Ashwath Narayan raised concerns about Yathindra’s involvement, terming it “YST (Yathindra Siddaramaiah Tax)” and called for an investigation.

This is not the first time that accusations of money-for-transfers have been levelled at the CM and his son. In July this year, Kumaraswamy had raised the allegation and pegged the volume of corruption at around Rs 1,000 crore. He alleged that around Rs 10-15 lakh have to be paid by government officials for favourable transfers, adding that if the entire scam was exposed, it would threaten the existence of the Congress government. Then too, Siddaramaiah had denied the allegations and challenged Kumaraswamy to provide proof.