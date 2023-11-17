Explained: The ‘transfer mafia’ row surrounding CM Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra

A video of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra speaking on the phone has become the centre of a ‘cash-for-transfer’ accusation levelled by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. In the video, Yathindra, purportedly talking to his father, is heard discussing a list of four to five names and instructs someone by the name Mahadev not to deviate from the list. While a political slugfest has erupted over this video, with the BJP and JD(S) demanding a probe into it, the CM has denied that the conversation was about transfers of government officials.
“Vivekananda? No, I have not given this. Give the phone to Mahadev, I have given only five. Mahadev, why are you giving these names? Then who is giving this list? No, no need. Do only the 4-5 I have given,” this is what Yathindra can be heard saying over the phone.
The video was tweeted by Kumaraswamy, who referred to Yathindra as a “Super CM” and called for a probe. He questioned why the CM’s son and Mahadev, the Officer on Special Duty (OSD), were involved in government matters.
“Now tell me, Mr Siddaramaiah, for what percentage did you and your son sell the positions? How much of that for you? How much for your son? What is the percentage for your office?” Kumaraswamy asked and called for Siddaramaiah’s resignation.
Denying that his son was running a ‘transfer mafia’, Siddaramaiah said that the conversation in the video was regarding corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to schools in his constituency of Varuna.
He released the list of names, explaining that the Vivekananda mentioned by Yathindra is the Block Education Officer of Varuna constituency. Siddaramaiah clarified that Yathindra being the chairperson of Varuna constituency’s Ashraya Committee and a KDP member, he was involved in development of schools in the constituency.
Responding to the video clipping and the accusations, the Chief Minister denied taking any money for transfers. “I will retire from politics even if one case of taking money for transfers is proven. If there are five names in the list, why is it assumed to be a list of transfers? The list contains the names of schools where civil works are to be undertaken under CSR funds,” he said.
“The BEO himself had sent the detailed list of rooms to be repaired in the five government schools under Harohalli, Keelanapura, Devalapur gram panchayats in Varuna constituency to the joint secretaries in my office. I spoke about this with Yathindra. I have attached the relevant document here,” he said.
The BJP also criticised the Congress, with senior leader R Ashoka calling for an inquiry into the allegations. CN Ashwath Narayan raised concerns about Yathindra’s involvement, terming it “YST (Yathindra Siddaramaiah Tax)” and called for an investigation.
This is not the first time that accusations of money-for-transfers have been levelled at the CM and his son. In July this year, Kumaraswamy had raised the allegation and pegged the volume of corruption at around Rs 1,000 crore. He alleged that around Rs 10-15 lakh have to be paid by government officials for favourable transfers, adding that if the entire scam was exposed, it would threaten the existence of the Congress government. Then too, Siddaramaiah had denied the allegations and challenged Kumaraswamy to provide proof.