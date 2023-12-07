Explained: How Karnataka Public Examination Bill will tackle exam frauds and leaks

The Karnataka government tabled a Bill in the Assembly on Wednesday, December 6, to address widespread irregularities and corrupt and unfair practices in public examinations in the state. The proposed legislation, titled the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, outlines stringent provisions, including imprisonment for up to 10 years and fines up to Rs 10 crore, aimed at preventing offences such as question paper leaks and the use of unfair means during public recruitment exams for state government positions.

The proposed law recommends the establishment of a designated court to handle the trial of such offences, along with penalties such as attachment and confiscation of property. Under the bill, individuals engaging in unfair means during exams may face imprisonment for up to four years and a fine of not less than Rs 10 lakh. Those responsible for conducting exams and resorting to unfair means could be sentenced to 8-12 years in prison, along with fines ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 10 crore. The provisions of this Bill would apply to recruitment exams for all government posts.