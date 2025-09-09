Ex-MLA from Karnataka duped of Rs 31 lakh in elaborate week-long ‘digital arrest’

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

For seven days, a former MLA from Karnataka’s Bidar district lived through what he thought was a criminal trial – but it was all unfolding on WhatsApp. He was kept under “digital arrest,” interrogated daily, and even produced before a “judge” on video calls, only to discover later that the entire courtroom drama was a scam that cost him Rs 31 lakh.

The ordeal of the former MLA of Aurad constituency, began on August 12. According to a Times of India report , he said he first received a call around 6 pm on August 12 from mobile number 8464988135.

The caller introduced himself as an officer from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and accused the victim of involvement in money laundering, claiming that multiple bank accounts and debit cards had been found in his name during a raid on Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal.He also threatened him with arrest but also convinced him by sharing personal details and collecting his biography and property information.

The call was then “transferred” to another man identifying himself as Neeraj Kumar, a deputy commissioner of police. When the victim requested exemption from a probe, he was told that, owing to his age and background, the investigation would be conducted virtually and that he would be placed under “digital arrest.”

The victim was monitored over WhatsApp calls and warned against speaking to anyone since the case was “highly sensitive.” During the conversations, the fraudsters had reportedly displayed ID cards, an arrest warrant, and what appeared to be a police station setup. On August 13, the victim was produced before a person posing as a judge on a video call. After a brief “hearing,” the fake judge directed him to submit a written undertaking of his innocence and transfer Rs 10.99 lakh via RTGS to a bank account provided by the “officers.”

From August 14 onwards, the fraudsters, introducing themselves as Neeraj Kumar and Sandeep Kumar, continued daily interrogations, collecting information about his family members, their bank accounts, and other personal details. Four days later, he was again presented before the fake judge, who ordered him to deposit another Rs 20 lakh so that the Enforcement Directorate and CBI could “verify” his accounts and properties. The victim transferred the money on August 18.

Two days later, he realised he had been conned and informed his family before filing a police complaint. The Cyber Crime police have registered a case of cheating and impersonation under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

How to protect yourself from such scams

1. Do not click on links sent via SMS, email, or WhatsApp, as scammers frequently exploit these channels to deceive victims.

2. Avoid sharing sensitive information: Never disclose your UPI PIN, UPI ID, or any other confidential bank details to strangers, particularly over the phone.

3. Promptly end suspicious calls: If a phone call raises suspicions, promptly end the call without further engagement. Scammers often use psychological tactics to manipulate emotions and decision-making.

4. Police / ED / IT will not call you: Law enforcement officials do not initiate contact through Skype calls. Standard procedures exist for communication. Even if you find yourself embroiled in a money laundering case, legitimate authorities will issue formal notices rather than requesting sensitive credentials or coercing you into making substantial payments. Stay vigilant and cautious, as fraudulent calls often involve threats and illegitimate demands for money.

5. Report calls immediately: If you suspect that you fell victim to such a scam, contact emergency services by dialling 112 or 1930. Alternatively, visit the nearest Cyber Crime Police Station to file a formal complaint promptly.