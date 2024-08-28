Ex-CM Bommai files for injunction after lawyer claims to possess his private videos

The Bengaluru Sessions Court has reserved its order on a petition filed by former Karnataka Chief Minister and sitting MP Basavaraj Bommai seeking an injunction against the publication of alleged objectionable statements and news related to him. Bommai has named KN Jagadesh and 52 media platforms in one of the petitions, while Jagadesh, X Corp, Facebook, and Instagram are named in the other.

The order will be issued on Wednesday, August 28.

The case was heard by the 8th Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Vani A. Bommai's petition was made following claims made by Jagadesh on social media, alleging that he had private videos of Bommai from his tenure as Chief Minister. In response, Bommai filed two petitions, naming Jagadesh as the primary respondent.

“The arguments of senior advocate Prabhuling Navadagi, representing the complainant's interim application, have been heard. A memorandum of relevant documents has been submitted. The order will be issued on August 28,” the court stated.

According to a Bar and Bench report, a close aide of Basavaraj Bommai had lodged a complaint with the police, following which the police summoned advocate Jagadesh for questioning. In response, Jagadesh released a video in which he made the alleged statements.