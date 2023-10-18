‘Everyone living in Karnataka should learn to speak Kannada’: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, October 17, said that everyone living in the state should also learn to speak Kannada. He made the remark while speaking after unveiling the emblem of 'Karnataka Sambhrama-50' to mark the golden jubilee of renaming Mysore State as Karnataka at the Vidhana Soudha's banquet hall.

"We are all Kannadigas, people speaking different languages have settled in Kannada land, since the unification of Karnataka. Everyone living in Karnataka should also learn to speak Kannada. In the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, it is impossible to exist without learning the local language. But you can live in Karnataka even if you don't speak Kannada. That is the difference between our state and other neighbouring states," he said.

"Even after 68 years of Karnataka's unification, it is not appropriate that the Kannada atmosphere could not be created in the state. Instead of Kannadigas teaching our language to others, we are learning their language first," said the Chief Minister, adding that this attitude of Kannadigas is "not good from the point of view of language development and the development of the state, language and culture"