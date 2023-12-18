Karnataka: Mandatory mask-wearing for individuals over 60 with symptoms

After Covid-19 sub-variant was detected in a woman in neighbouring Kerala, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said that people who are having Covid symptoms, co-morbidities and above 60 years of age must wear masks, and an order related to this will be issued soon.

Addressing reporters in Kushalnagar town, Minister Rao emphasised that individuals with symptoms such as fever, cold, and cough must wear masks compulsorily.

He said, "The current situation does not warrant the imposition of prohibitions. We have increased the number of Covid tests. If the tests indicate an increase in the number of cases in two to three days, then we will initiate appropriate measures."

"There is no need for concern. Restricting the movement of people is unnecessary. The situation is normal. We will monitor the situation and take action based on evolving trends," he said.

"We have also directed to conduct Covid tests for individuals with influenza, respiratory issues, cold, fever, and cough symptoms. We appeal to people to wear masks compulsorily, and hospitals are being prepared for any eventualities," Rao said.

Daily monitoring is being undertaken in the state, especially in districts such as Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, and Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka, which share border with Kerala.

Meetings have been held with the Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, and appropriate actions have been initiated, he said.

The state health department has ordered mock drills to be conducted at all government hospitals to ensure the preparedness of the medical infrastructure in case of an emergency.

Concerns have also been raised regarding the monitoring of people's movement from Kerala to the border districts of Karnataka.

The health department has ordered 3 lakh medical kits, required PPE kits and increased the number of rapid antigen tests (RAT), especially in bordering regions and the state capital, Bengaluru.

The mock drills are being conducted to ensure the availability of beds, staff, doctors, the proper functioning of oxygen plants, as well as crucial medicine in case of an outbreak of a pandemic situation.



