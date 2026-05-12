Eight-year-old girl killed in wall collapse after heavy rain in Karnataka's Yadgir

An eight-year-old girl was killed after a house wall collapsed following heavy rains in Yadgir district of Karnataka, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Tumakuru village in Vadagera taluk, where the kitchen wall of a house belonging to Siddappa collapsed after heavy rainfall on Monday.

Yadgir Deputy Commissioner Harshal Bhoyar and Superintendent of Police Pruthwik Shankar visited the spot on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 8-year-old Akshata. According to police, following heavy rains on Monday, the kitchen wall of a house belonging to Siddappa collapsed. Akshata was playing in the hall along with other girls when the wall fell on them.

Akshata died on the spot, while two other children who were playing with her sustained injuries. The injured children have been shifted to the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) for treatment.

The jurisdictional Vadagera police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Earlier in April, heavy rains and severe weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka, caused the collapse of an 8-foot compound wall near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, resulting in seven deaths, including three children.

The incident, which occurred during intense rainfall and high winds on April 29, also caused injuries and trapped victims under debris, with rescue operations conducted immediately.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site, ordered a high-level investigation into the tragedy, and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.

Earlier, separate rain-related incidents on April 27 resulted in at least two additional deaths in BTM Layout and Whitefield due to electrocution and wall failure.

One woman died while four others, including three children, suffered injuries after the wall of a house collapsed at Hanagallu in Somwarpet taluk in Madikeri on July 26, 2025. The deceased was identified as Sushma. Her brother Akshay and three children have suffered injuries.

The deceased hailed from Afzalpur in Kalburgi. She was residing in a rented house along with her husband, her brother, and three children.