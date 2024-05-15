Eight Bengaluru schools get hoax bomb threats emails

Eight schools in Bengaluru received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, May 14, just a day after six hospitals were similarly targeted. The emails, sent at 12:20 am, claimed bombs had been placed in the school buildings. The source of these threats was traced to the same domain, 'beeble.com,' previously linked to bomb threats sent to 68 schools on December 1.

The threatening emails, identical to those sent to hospitals on May 12, were purportedly from a group called “Court.” School administrations quickly alerted the police upon receiving the threats. Bomb detection and disposal squads were immediately dispatched to the affected schools, which included Bengaluru Scottish School, Bhavan Bangalore School, Jain Heritage School, Deeksha High School, Edify Schools, Chitrakoota School, Gangothri International Public School, and Giridhanva School.

Following thorough searches, police confirmed that all threats were hoaxes. The emails had threatened to "explode the building," causing significant alarm and disruption. According to the Indian Express, the note read, “I have placed explosive devices inside of your building. They will explode in the following hours. This isn’t a threat, you have a few hours to disarm the bomb or else the blood of innocent people inside of the building will be on your hands. The group called, “Court”, is behind this massacre.”

68 schools in and around Bengaluru had received similar bomb threats on December 1, 2023. The Bengaluru police registered 27 FIRs in connection with the case and had seeked the Interpol’s help in cracking the case.