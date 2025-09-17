ED arrests former MUDA commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar in Bengaluru

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, September 17, arrested former Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar in connection with the alleged multi-crore MUDA scam. The arrest came a day after the agency searched two residential premises in Bengaluru linked to him under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to reports, Dinesh Kumar is accused of large-scale illegal allotment of MUDA sites during his tenure. He is expected to be produced before a PMLA court shortly.

In June, the ED had provisionally attached 92 immovable properties in Mysuru worth around Rs 100 crore. Investigators said these sites were registered in the names of individuals and cooperative housing societies acting as fronts for influential persons, including MUDA officials.

The ED case on MUDA involves the alleged illegal allotment of 14 sites to CM Siddaramaiah’s family.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been named as the prime accused in the MUDA case. His wife, Parvati, is the second accused, and his brother-in-law, Mallikarjunaswamy, is the third. The landowner J Devaraju is named as the fourth accused. The Karnataka Lokayukta had earlier submitted a closure report citing a lack of evidence against them.