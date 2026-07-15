ECI extends SIR deadline in Telangana, Karnataka and two other states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, July 15, revised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi and Punjab.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, July 15, the ECI extended the deadline for door to door enumeration from July 24 to August 3 in Telangana and from July 29 to August 8 in Karnataka.

The ECI had announced the start of the SIR in these states and 15 others on May 14, 2026 . Delhi and the three States besides Haryana and Andhra Pradesh are part of Phase 3 of the SIR which was rolled out on May 14.

The revision of the EC schedule comes in the backdrop of several booth level officers (BLOs) stating that they were unable to complete the door to door enumeration form process as per the earlier timeline.

Revised schedule for Telangana

The draft publication of rolls in Telangana has been extended to August 10 and the period of filing claims and objections will now be from August 10 to September 9.

The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections is now from August 10 to October 10 and the final publication of rolls is scheduled for October 12.

Revised schedule for Karnataka

Door-to-door enumeration will now be done until August 8. The previous deadline was July 29.

BLOs across the state, especially in Bengaluru have complained that 30 days was not enough time to distribute forms door-to-door as addresses are hard to find, necessitating multiple visits to the same address.

Similarly, the publication of the draft electoral rolls will now be done on August 17, instead of August 5.

Voters can file claims and objections between August 17 and September 16. This was previously scheduled between August 5 and September 4.

The ECI will now issue notices and dispose of claims between August 17 and October 15, instead of August 5 to October 3.

The final electoral rolls will be published on October 19 instead of October 7.