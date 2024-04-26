EC seizes Rs 4.8 crore cash in Karnataka, FIR filed against BJP leader K Sudhakar

Officials of the Election Commission seized a sum of Rs 4.8 crore in cash from a residence in Chikkaballapura constituency just a day before the second phase voting of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 25. Following the case seizure, the Election Commission filed a case against BJP candidate and former Health Minister K Sudhakar for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The FIR was filed under sections 123 of the RP Act and 171(B,C,E,F) of the IPC, citing bribery and undue influence on electors.

Confirming the incident, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said, “The FST of Chikkaballapura seized cash worth 4.8 Crores. An FIR also has been lodged by the SST team of Chikkaballapura Constituency against K Sudhakar, BJP Candidate on 25.04.2024 at Madanayakanahally Police Station.”