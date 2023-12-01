Dunda caste violence: Former BJP govt in Karnataka failed to deliver justice for Dalits

Raghupathi S

The fundamental pillar of a democracy is equal justice for all. Any action of the government that denies justice to the oppressed undermines the democratic system itself. A glaring example of this is the failure of the previous BJP government in Karnataka to deliver justice to Dalit families subjected to brutal caste violence in Dunda village of Tumkur district in 2008. All talk of social justice flies out the window when the State fails to protect Dalits from caste atrocities, fails to prosecute the case and then fails to file an appeal when the trial court acquits the accused on untenable grounds.

On August 14, 2008, a heinous caste atrocity took place in Dunda village, Turuvekere taluk, Tumkur district. On that day, Shivamurthy and Dilip, both Dalit youths went to work on the farm of an upper-caste person Gopal Krishna. When they were working there, Sudeep, another upper caste person, who had a land dispute with Gopal Krishna, assaulted Shivamurthy and Dilip alleging that they were working on his land.

Shivamurthy and Dileep filed a complaint against Sudeep at the jurisdictional police station in Dandinashivira. Angered that the Dalits had the ‘audacity’ to file a complaint against them, Sudeep and a group of dominant caste people, armed with deadly weapons in their hands, went into the keri (settlement) where the Dalit community resided. They used abusive casteist slurs and assaulted all the Dalits they came across, causing grievous injuries to about a dozen persons. Among those injured was a young Dalit man named Govindaraju, the most highly educated person in his Dalit community. He and his mother Lakshmamma suffered grievous injuries.

Govindaraju's mother Lakshmamma filed a complaint against the dominant caste persons at the Dandinashivara police station. The police registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 143, 147, 148, 323, 324 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(10), (11) of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. After completion of the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused on December 4, 2008, before the 3rd Additional Sessions Court, Tumkur. However, despite there being sufficient evidence, the trial court acquitted all the accused on June 23, 2011, citing lack of evidence.

The verdict was a shock and disappointment to the victims and all the Dalits of the state who felt the injustice they suffered at Kambalapalli had been repeated. On March 11, 2000, seven Dalits were gruesomely murdered in Kambalapalli village in Chikkaballapur district (then Kolar district). They were assaulted and locked up in two houses, which were then set on fire, and the fire was fueled to ensure that the Dalits were burnt to death. The ghastly act that shook the entire nation, not only Karnataka. Still, the accused walked free, having been acquitted by the trial court and the High Court as well.

Govindaraju and his mother Lakshmamma, victims of the Dunda caste atrocity, however refused to give up and joined hands with Dalit organisations to ensure justice for their community. They called the attention of the government several times towards the order of the trial court, which was erroneous and hence ought to be appealed against. However, the then BJP government failed to file an appeal against the same. It is needless to emphasise here that the reason for this is the complete apathy and neglect that the BJP government had towards the Dalit community.

However, the victims supported by Dalit organisations did not give up and filed an appeal in the Karnataka High Court on August 23, 2011.

Fifteen years after the heinous incident, the Karnataka High Court after hearing the arguments and thoroughly examining the evidence, passed its judgment on October 31, 2023, holding all 11 persons guilty of the said offences. The High Court held that the statement of eyewitnesses was not appropriately considered by the trial court and that there was clear evidence that showed that all the accused were guilty of the offences.

On November 16, 2023, the High Court sentenced the accused to undergo imprisonment for two months each for the offence punishable under Section 143 r/w/s 149 of the Indian Penal Code, six months and a fine of Rs 500 for the offence punishable under Section 147 r/w/s 149, six months and fine of Rs 500 for the offence punishable under Section 148 r/w/s 149, four months and fine of Rs 500 for the offence punishable under Section 323 r/w/s 149 and one year, with fine of Rs 1,000 for the offence punishable under Section 324 r/w/s 149, one year and pay fine of Rs 3,000 for the offence punishable under Section 3 (1) (x) SC/ST (POA) Act r/w/s 149. and one year and fine of Rs 3,000 for the offence punishable under Section 3 (1) (xi) (POA) Act r/w/s 149. Importantly, the High Court while passing the sentence on punishment rejected the pleas of the convicts for leniency since they chose:

“… to assault complainant and others for the simple reason that though they belong to Schedule Caste, they had the courage or audacity of complaining against person belonging to forward community….”

The High Court finally after 15 years, rectified the errors of the trial court and ensured justice for the Dalit community