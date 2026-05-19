Dubare tragedy: Karnataka bans close contact with elephants, enforces 100-ft rule at camps

Following the death of a 33-year-old tourist from Chennai at the Dubare Elephant Camp, the Karnataka government has announced strict new safety measures for all elephant camps in the state.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has directed that tourists must maintain a minimum distance of 100 feet from elephants during bathing sessions. The rule, which will come into effect from Tuesday, May 19 will be applicable across all elephant camps in Karnataka.

The minister also ordered the preparation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to strengthen safety protocols at eco-tourism sites. He instructed senior forest officials, including the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the Chief Wildlife Warden, to enhance security measures at elephant camps.

The decision follows the incident at Dubare, where two captive elephants began fighting during a bathing session, leading to the fatal injury of a tourist from Chennai.

As part of the new restrictions, tourists will not be allowed to approach elephants under any circumstances. Activities such as taking selfies or photographs in close proximity to elephants, participating in bathing sessions, and feeding elephants directly with items like bananas, jaggery, and sugarcane have been strictly prohibited.

Officials have also been asked to temporarily suspend certain eco-tourism trekking routes until revised safety protocols are implemented. The government said similar guidelines will be framed for all elephant camps to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure visitor safety.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.