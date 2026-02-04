Drunk man takes off clothes at Bangalore Club, creates ruckus over forgotten phone

A man has alleged that security staff at Bangalore Club assaulted him on Monday, February 2, after he went there to retrieve his mobile phone and took off his clothes in an inebriated state.

The man, Rajesh Anant (55), filed a complaint with the Cubbon Park police on February 2, alleging that he had gone to the club the previous evening with his family and they had eaten there and had had drinks too.

When he went to Bangalore Club around 2pm on February 2 in an inebriated state to recover his mobile phone, the security guards did not allow him to enter. Refused entry, he created a ruckus and the security guards turned him away. Soon after, he took off his clothes in a drunken stupor and was quarrelling with the security guards at the gate when one of them hit him on his back with a stick.

As he left, an approaching car collided with him and sped away, he alleged, and sought action against the security guards of Bangalore Club and against the car which had hit him.

Videos of the incident show the police present at the spot, but taking no action.

Bangalore Club has suspended a member named A Anantharaman for the misbehaviour of his guest Rajesh.

Cubbon Park police officials could not be reached for comment.