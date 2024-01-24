Drunk driving at 7 am: Bengaluru cops book 16 school bus drivers

Around 16 school bus drivers in Bengaluru were booked by the traffic police on Tuesday, January 23, during a special drive against drunk driving that took place in various parts of the city between 7:30 am and 9:30 am on Tuesday. According to the traffic police, a total of 3,414 school vehicle drivers were checked for consumption of alcohol out of which 16 were found positive for alcohol tests.

The drivers who were found positive for alcohol were booked under sections 279 (driving in a negligent manner) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 185 (Drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to MN Anucheth, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the driving licences of the 16 drivers have been sent to the RTO for suspension.

The Bengaluru traffic police on January 20 had also begun a drive against erring motorists in and around schools and have so far booked 510 cases in the East division alone. This includes 154 cases for violating one-way, 328 for riding without helmets and 17 for triple riding.