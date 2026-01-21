Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru after 27 years with hop-on, hop-off tours

Double-decker buses are set to make a comeback on Bengaluru’s streets for the first time since 1997, with the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) launching a hop-on, hop-off sightseeing service from Wednesday, January 21.

The introduction comes after the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) unsuccessful attempt to revive the iconic buses a few years ago. KSTDC will operate three double-decker vehicles on a central-city circuit, each carrying 40 passengers, 20 on the air-conditioned lower deck and 20 on the open-top upper deck.

The hop-on, hop-off service will start from Ravindra Kalakshetra, proceed via Corporation Circle and Hudson Circle, and continue along Kasturba Road to Visvesvaraya Museum. The route then covers Chinnaswamy Stadium and the General Post Office (GPO), with the final stop at the High Court and Vidhana Soudha.

KSTDC officials said the service will operate initially on a shorter pilot loop, with plans to expand to 26 tourist spots up to Trinity Circle. Three Ambari buses are being brought in from Mysuru, where they are typically used for city tours during Dasara.