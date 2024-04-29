‘Don’t drag Deve Gowda’s name into it’: Kumaraswamy on case against Prajwal Revanna

With pressure mounting on the JD(S) over the sexual assault and harassment allegations against their Hassan Member of Parliament, Prajwal Revanna, party leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday, April 29, said that anyone who has committed a mistake should be punished. “A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and is probing the case and anyone who commits a mistake will have to face the consequences as per the law of the land,” said Kumaraswamy.

On April 28, a 47-year-old woman, had filed a complaint against Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna and his son Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna accusing them of sexually harassing her and her daughter. The complaint comes days after accusations emerged that Prajwal Revanna has sexually assaulted numerous women and videographed them in Hassan district. HD Revanna is former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s son, and Prajwal is Deve Gowda’s grandson.

Addressing the media regarding the issue, Kumaraswamy, who is also the son of HD Deve Gowda, distanced himself and his family from the allegations and said that the videos doing the rounds have caused a great deal of embarrassment to his family.