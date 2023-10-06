DKS proposes 190 km tunnel to ease Bengaluru traffic: Details

Shivakumar also said that the project will be executed in a phased manner. The selected companies will assess various aspects of the tunnel road, such as the number of lanes (four or six), the starting and ending points, and the possibility of expanding it across the city, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

According to Shivakumar these tunnels would be the best solution to decongest the traffic in the city. However, experts argue that the tunnels, with their expensive price tag, will only benefit private cars and not public transport. They also suggest that the funds should be invested in improving public transport buses and suburban trains, which serve a larger population.

Concerns have been raised regarding the project's timeline due to the rocky terrain in Bengaluru. Experts believe that drilling even two kilometres of tunnel underground within a year would be a significant challenge.