DK Shivakumar stuns Assembly, sings RSS anthem during debate on Bengaluru stampede

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president DK Shivakumar created a stir in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, August 21, when he broke out into the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem, “Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome”. The incident occurred during a heated debate on the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede that killed 11 people.

The BJP, led by Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, demanded the resignation of Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Home Minister G Parameshwara, accusing them of abetting the tragedy by creating “mass frenzy” during RCB’s victory celebrations in June. Shivakumar, defending himself, said he had gone to the airport and stadium in his capacity as Bengaluru in-charge minister and as a KSCA member. “I did my job. The accident happened. Such things have happened in other states as well. If needed, I will read out the list of incidents that have occurred elsewhere,” he told the House.

“Even I know how to respond, as I have been trained under senior leader Parameshwara, though not under you,” Shivakumar said.

As BJP members pressed further, Ashoka reminded Shivakumar of his past remarks about having once worn the RSS uniform. Shivakumar responded by reciting the first stanza of the RSS anthem inside the Assembly. The unusual moment drew laughter and table-thumping from the Opposition benches, while Congress legislators remained silent.

Shivakumar had earlier admitted that he attended RSS shakhas during his school days in Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar. His recent act drew notice, as the Congress has long been one of the staunchest critics of the RSS, the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Later, speaking to reporters, Shivakumar dismissed speculation that his recital carried any political signal. “I am a born Congressman; my blood, my life, everything is here. I have researched all political parties. I know how RSS is building institutions in Karnataka, acquiring schools and preaching to children. As a leader, I must know who my opponents are and who my friends are. But politically, we have a lot of differences. No joining hands; I will lead the Congress with all my strength,” he said.