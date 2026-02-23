DK Shivakumar seeks 100-acre land within 40 km of Bengaluru for new landfill

With existing waste-processing sites nearing saturation and public pressure intensifying, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has appealed for 100-acre land parcels within a 40-km radius of Bengaluru to establish a new landfill, calling it a critical step to avert a waste-management bottleneck.

Shivakumar said the government is prepared to purchase suitable land outright, offering cash compensation in accordance with the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, while making it clear that no Transferable Development Rights (TDR) would be provided.

He identified potential stretches along Kolar, Nelamangala, Kanakapura, Magadi and Tumakuru Roads, especially near hillocks or forested tracts that may pose relatively lower ecological concerns.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured that, with landowners’ consent, the government would also develop access roads capable of handling tractors and compactors to support waste-transport operations.

He said that both farmers and private developers could submit land proposals to the Greater Bengaluru Authority, which will evaluate the submissions. “A GBA meeting will be convened soon to process the proposals,” he said, urging stakeholders to come forward promptly as the city seeks long-term, sustainable waste-management solutions.