D.K. Shivakumar hails Siddaramaiah’s legacy after Karnataka CM's resignation from top post

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President and former Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, on Friday paid glowing tribute to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following his resignation from the top post, describing his political journey as a symbol of resilience, perseverance and commitment to social justice.

The remarks have assumed significance as Shivakumar is a strong contender for the Chief Minister's post and the leadership tussle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah for a long period threatened to dent the image of the party.

In a statement, Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah’s rise from a humble village in Mysuru district to the office of the Chief Minister reflected how opportunities, when combined with dedication and hard work, could shape a remarkable political life.

“God does not give boons or curses. He only gives opportunities. What truly matters is what we make of those opportunities. Siddaramaiah Avaru’s life is one of the finest reflections of this thought,” Shivakumar said.

Expressing gratitude for Siddaramaiah’s years of service, Shivakumar said the outgoing Chief Minister’s contribution to Karnataka through welfare programmes and developmental initiatives would remain a significant chapter in the state’s growth story.

“The impact of several public welfare schemes and developmental initiatives undertaken during his tenure will continue to be remembered. Through nearly five decades in public life, he shaped the political and social fabric of Karnataka through people-centric governance and inclusive leadership,” he said.

Shivakumar also highlighted their political association within the Congress party, stating that Siddaramaiah had stood firmly beside him ever since he was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Karnataka Congress in 2020.

“Together, we worked shoulder to shoulder in strengthening the party and taking its vision to the people,” he said.

Calling it a privilege to serve alongside Siddaramaiah as Deputy Chief Minister, Shivakumar said he had constantly learnt from the senior leader’s experience, wisdom and political foresight.

“I sincerely hope his guidance will continue to inspire and strengthen all of us in the years ahead as we work towards Karnataka’s progress and welfare,” he added.

Quoting the saying, “If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together,” Shivakumar said he looked forward to continuing the journey together for the welfare of Karnataka’s people.