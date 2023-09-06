DK Shivakumar and Priyank Kharge taunt BJP over proposed removal of the name 'India'

"The Modi government that came to power claiming to be "game changers" is just "name changers"! Before 2014, India was competing with developed countries like America, Britain, Russia. Now, in the name of Gujarat model, UP model, they have created "Manipur model" by sowing hatred between castes and races. What else can be expected from the BJP other than name changes, which has put India in the position of patting itself on the back with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka? Competent rulers bring change in India and not change the name of India," Priyank said.