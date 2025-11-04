DK Shivakumar accused of ‘appeasing’ Bihar migrants with land offer in Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s announcement that the state government would allot a site for the Bihar Association has attracted the ire of Kannada groups, who are accusing him of favouring “migrants”.

Speaking at an event organised by the Bihar Association on Sunday, November 2, the Deputy CM also said that the Karnataka government would grant three-day leave for people from Bihar so that they can vote during the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11.

The Representation of the People Act 1951 provides for the granting of a day’s leave to employees on the day of the poll subject to certain conditions under Section 135B.

The Election Commission of India also directs states to declare a day’s holiday during elections.

“All of you have said that I deserve a bigger post. That is not important to me. I would be happier if you all vote for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar,” Shivakumar reportedly said .

Referring to the alleged voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) undertaken earlier this year in Bihar, Shivakumar said, “Lakhs of voters have been removed from the voters’ list in Bihar. We are trying to save your votes. We will direct CREDAI, contractors, and other organisations to declare a three-day holiday so that you all can go to Bihar to vote,” he was quoted as saying.

In an open letter issued on November 3, Shivakumar urged industry associations, contractors, hotels, and other employers to declare leave for people from Bihar for three days.

Shivakumar’s remarks have irked both the Opposition BJP and pro-Kannada groups.

BJP MLC CT Ravi accused Shivakumar of being petty. “It’s not wrong to provide a site for the Bihar Association in the state. But to dangle a promise for the sake of elections is pettiness,” he said .

Arun Javgal of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike slammed Shivakumar and accused him of favouring “migrants” who were “grabbing” employment meant for Karnataka’s youth, even as he promised rewards for Biharis in the form of land in Bengaluru for their association.

In a post on X, Arun said, “This exposes how deep the rot has gone. On one hand, a major share of Karnataka’s hard-earned tax revenue is already being diverted to Hindi states like Bihar. Since Bihar fails to create jobs, lakhs of Biharis migrate to Karnataka, grabbing employment meant for our local youth. Yet, instead of standing up for Karnataka, our own leaders are offering Bengaluru’s land to buy votes in Bihar!”

He also accused the Congress of being a “Hindi-centric” party which was allegedly exploiting the resources of “non-Hindi” states like Karnataka.