Disproportionate Assets case: Lokayukta conducts simultaneous raids in 4 Karnataka districts

Lokayukta officials on Tuesday carried out simultaneous early morning raids at multiple locations across Karnataka in four districts, targeting government officials accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The coordinated raids and searches were conducted in Ballari, Chitradurga, Mysuru and Shivamogga. Different teams were deployed to examine documents and assets linked to the accused officials.

In Chitradurga, Lokayukta officials raided the residence of a woman who was a former accountant of the Nirmithi Kendra who had taken voluntary retirement a year ago. She is facing allegations of accumulating wealth beyond her known source of income during her tenure.

Raids were conducted at her house in Medehalli layout and at a farmhouse in Yadalaghatta village of Hiriyur taluk. The operation is being led by Lokayukta SP Vasudevaram and Deputy Superintendent Mrutyunjaya.

In Ballari, searches were conducted at the residence and office of an Assistant Director in the Fisheries Department. Raids were carried out at four locations, including his office and house in Siddharth Nagar.

Officials also inspected the government Bolero vehicle used by him and seized certain documents for further scrutiny. He is facing allegations of Disproportionate Assets, and the operation is being carried out by two teams of Lokayukta officials.

In Mysuru, Lokayukta officials conducted raids at the residence and office of an Assistant Executive Engineer in the Public Works Department, on similar charges. Searches were carried out at his office in Mysuru and at two residential properties in Mandya district.

Meanwhile, in Shivamogga district, extensive searches were carried out at properties linked to a woman district officer in the Backward Classes Welfare Department. Raids were conducted in Shivamogga, Shikaripura and Sagar, including her residence in Chennakeshava Nagar, a farmhouse near Taralaghatta, and a school owned by her near Achapura. Her house near Navile in Shivamogga city and the BCM district office near KEB Circle were also searched.

Lokayukta officials also raided the residence of another BCM department staff member in Chalukyanagar area of Shivamogga city, where documents are being examined.

Officials said a total of five teams are involved in the operation, which is being led by the Lokayukta SP from Davanagere. Personnel from Shivamogga, Haveri and Davanagere districts are participating in the coordinated raids. Further investigation is underway.