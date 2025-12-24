Disproportionate assets case: Karnataka Lokayukta raids multiple locations

Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday carried out simultaneous raids on the residences and offices of several government officials across multiple districts of Karnataka, following allegations of corruption and amassing of properties disproportionate to their income, an official statement said.

The search operations were conducted across the state in connection with complaints regarding disproportionate asset cases registered against four government officers in Lokayukta Police Stations of Bagalakote, Vijayapura, Karwar and Raichuru districts.

Simultaneously, searches at the residences, offices and residences of the relatives of the concerned Accused Government Officers were conducted at more than 17 places.

During searches, the following information about their acquisition of a total value of disproportionate assets worth Rs 19.20 (Rs 19,20,79,508) was revealed.

The raids were conducted against Shamasundar Maruthi Kamble, Assistant Secretary, Zilla Panchayath, Bagalakote District; Mallappa Hanamanthappa Yarazari, Assistant Director, Agriculture Department, Basavanabagewadi, Vijayapura District; Maruthi Yashwanth Malvi, Chief Executive Officer, Group of Kolsiri Cooperative Society Siddapur, Karwar District and D Vijayalakshmi, A.E.E, Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitary Department, Sindhanuru Sub-Division, Raichuru district.

Searches in four places of the Shamasundar Maruthi Kamble were conducted in the Bagalakote district. 15 sites, 3 houses worth Rs 1.75 crore, Rs 28.26 lakh worth jewels, in all, the total value of Rs 2.04 crore assets were found.

Mallappa Hanamanthappa Yarazar's four places were raided in Vijayapura district, and immovable assets worth Rs 1.71 crore, including three sites, two houses, and 20.03 acres of agricultural land, were found.

Movable assets worth Rs 85.99 lakh were found, including Rs 86.47 lakh in jewels.

Searches were conducted in 4 places belonging to Maruthi Yashwanth Malvi in the Karwar district. Immovable assets worth Rs 9.17 crore, including 7 sites, 4 houses, 1 commercial complex and movable assets valued at Rs 72.24 lakh were found.

The Lokayukta sleuths conducted searches in 5 places belonging to D. Vijayalakshmi in Raichuru district. Immovable assets worth Rs 3.68 crore, including 12 sites, 2 houses, 73.31 acres of agricultural land and movable assets worth Rs 40.82 lakh were found.