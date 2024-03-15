‘Didn’t expect this at all,' BSY says on POCSO case filed by minor

The FIR against him was unexpected and the law will take its course, Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday, a day after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her 17-year-old daughter.

Addressing the sexual assault allegations against him, Yediyurappa expressed shock over the FIR. The BJP leader said, “I had seen the mother and daughter multiple times near my house but had not spoken to them until I saw them crying. I asked them to come inside and asked what had happened.”

He said that the woman told him that she had faced injustice. “So I spoke to the cops for her. I called Commissioner Dayanand saying that they had faced injustice and asked him to look into the case. Then the women started talking (ill) about me (right then). The Commissioner has tried to understand what has happened... Now it's been taken the wrong way and an FIR has been registered. I didn't expect this to happen,” he said.