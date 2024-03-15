‘Didn’t expect this at all,' BSY says on POCSO case filed by minor

The FIR against him was unexpected and the law will take its course, Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday, a day after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her 17-year-old daughter.
Addressing the sexual assault allegations against him, Yediyurappa expressed shock over the FIR. The BJP leader said, “I had seen the mother and daughter multiple times near my house but had not spoken to them until I saw them crying. I asked them to come inside and asked what had happened.”
He said that the woman told him that she had faced injustice. “So I spoke to the cops for her. I called Commissioner Dayanand saying that they had faced injustice and asked him to look into the case. Then the women started talking (ill) about me (right then). The Commissioner has tried to understand what has happened... Now it's been taken the wrong way and an FIR has been registered. I didn't expect this to happen,” he said.
Sadashivanagar police under Section 8 (sexual assault) of POCSO and Section 354 A (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The case was based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old alleging sexual assault.
Asked whether he was alleging a political conspiracy, Yediyurappa said, "No, I am not saying that. A woman has complained and let us face it the way we are supposed to. The law will take its own course. We will do what we can. I tried helping her with her issue, I didn’t expect this at all.”
Earlier in the day Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "Last night around 10pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. The police have registered the case. Until we know the truth, we can't reveal anything. This is a sensitive thing as it involves a former CM. I don't think there is any political angle to this. If the distressed woman needs protection, then it will be given."
The mother has filed around 50 complaints since 2018 against various people including politicians. These cases pertain to allegations of theft, corruption etc.