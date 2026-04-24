Didn’t come to Delhi just for fresh air, met high command leaders: K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

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Amid the continued unease in the ruling party in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Shivakumar met Congress leaders in the national capital. Adding to speculation, he refused to share the details of the meetings, saying that he would not reveal them.

“I have met party leaders. I will continue doing my work, but I will not reveal who I have met. I have not come to Delhi just to enjoy the air,” said Dy CM Shivakumar.

Speaking in New Delhi on Thursday night, Shivakumar said when asked whether he would submit an election report to party leaders, “I toured Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam for election campaigns. I need to brief our leaders about the developments in these states. The party had entrusted me with the responsibility of campaigning there. Conducting elections in Karnataka is my duty as KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister, and I will do that.”

Responding to questions about possible changes in the state, he said, “Being in a responsible position, can I discuss such matters in front of the media? I will not speak about this. Please do not try to extract such information from me.”

When asked about the heat, he remarked, “It’s very hot. When I went to Tamil Nadu and Periyapatna in Karnataka, the heat was intense. Kerala is comparatively better.”

On reports that MLAs and ministers met the Chief Minister over discontent among the Muslim community, he said, “We have received some inputs at the party level. We must all work together.”

Reacting to reports that ministers close to the Chief Minister held a meeting, he said, “I have no information about it. I don’t know who is close to whom. I don’t bother about such meetings.”

When asked about senior MLAs planning another Delhi visit to press for a cabinet reshuffle, he said, “Let’s wait and watch.”

On elections in various states, he said, “Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, along with bypolls in Karnataka, have concluded. We even held a Zoom meeting on the Assam elections on Wednesday. I will be visiting Assam again. We will form the government in alliance in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Our leaders and workers have worked very hard in Assam, and the response to our alliance has been positive.”

On his Delhi visit, he said, “I had gone to Hyderabad with my family and came to Delhi from there. I have not come to Delhi just for the fresh air. I need to discuss Bengaluru-related issues with Union ministers. I had sought an appointment, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given me time at 11.45 a.m. on Friday.”

On discontent among minority leaders, he said, “They have expressed their feelings and opinions, which is not wrong. Sometimes what we say may not be right; sometimes what they say may not be right. We will sit together and discuss.”

Responding to demands for revocation of suspension of Muslim leaders, he said, “Whom have we suspended? They themselves have resigned from their positions. Please examine what is written in the resignation letter.