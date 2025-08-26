Dharmasthala case: SIT searches Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi’s residence in Ujire

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to look into allegations of mass burials in Dharmasthala, is conducting a search at the residence of the president of the Rashtriya Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi.

The search by the SIT comes in the wake of the arrest of the complainant in the case on August 23.

SIT officials on Tuesday, August 26, conducted a search for several hours at Thimarodi’s residence at Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district. Officials are said to have collected several items belonging to the complainant.

Sources in SIT said that the search was focused on gathering material evidence, as the complainant had been staying at Thimarodi’s residence since July. The complainant had handed over a skull to the police on July 11, claiming that it was one of the bodies he had buried and that he had exhumed it.

He was arrested for providing false evidence and perjury after the SIT found that he had not exhumed it.

Thimarodi himself was detained by Udupi police on August 21 for his remarks about BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh.