Dharmasthala case: SIT finds more than five skulls at Banglagudda

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala found more than five skulls on September 17 at Banglagudda, near the Snanaghatta. While some local reports claim nine skulls were recovered, the SIT has not officially confirmed the number. This is the second time that the SIT has recovered skulls from the spot.

The location was identified by Vittal Gowda, the uncle of Sowjanya, a teen who was raped and murdered in 2012. The complainant in the mass burial case, Chinnaiah, had been arrested for producing a skull as evidence that he had not exhumed himself. Chinnaiah told the SIT that Vittal Gowda knew the precise location where the skull was found. This led the SIT to question Vittal twice before proceeding with the exhumation.

In the first round of exhumation, a few skulls were found, and then more on September 17.

Following the initial spot inspection a few days ago, Vittal Gowda told a local website that he had seen the skeletal remains of eight people, including a child, and also claimed to have seen articles related to black magic at the site. Sources indicate that the skulls were found near the surface.

The SIT may now question Dharmasthala panchayat members to determine if burials were conducted in the Banglagudde area. It remains unclear, however, if the SIT will investigate this case further, as its initial mandate was to investigate Chinnaiah’s claims, and this particular site was not identified by him. The exhumation on September 17 was conducted in the presence of Forest officials. However, Banglagudda is a forest area and burials are normally not allowed in these areas.

Dakshina Kannada SP Arun K said that no decision has been taken on who will investigate skulls. "Anything that SIT feels is not their jurisdiction, they will hand over to district police," he said.