Dharmasthala case: Four ex-Panchayat presidents summoned by SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala case have summoned four former presidents of the Dharmasthala Gram Panchayat. Former presidents Keshav Belal, Prabhakar Poojary Geetha and Chandan Kamath visited the SIT office in Belthangady on September 29.

Meanwhile, complainant-witness Chinnaiah completed recording his statement on Saturday, September 27, before the Additional Civil Judge and Judicial First Class Magistrate in Belthangady under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The SIT has recovered around 7 skulls from a hill called Banglegudda in Dharnasthala. They also recovered a driving licence belonging to one Adishesha Narayana from Gubbi in Tumakuru district, who has been missing since 2013. Narayana, employed at a bar, was last seen on October 2, 2013. His family members, who appeared before the SIT in Belthangady, said he often left home without informing them and returned after several days. “We did not file a missing person’s complaint. The police have now asked us to provide information and undergo a DNA test,” a relative told TV reporters.

Earlier, investigators found another card at the same spot. This was that of UB Aiyappa of Kodagu, who had gone missing around seven years ago. Aiyappa’s son, Jeevan, visited the SIT office again last week. However, officials stressed that identification through documents alone would not suffice and forensic testing was necessary for confirmation.

Commenting on the probe, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade said the SIT had exposed the “conspiracy” aimed at discouraging devotees from visiting Dharmasthala. Addressing devotees at a Satdarshana Samavesha in the town after a Chandika Homa, Heggade said, “We welcomed the SIT’s formation on the first day itself. The truth has now come out, and it is clear who the conspirators are. Their intention was to stop devotees and destroy the kshetra, but Dharmasthala shines brighter in the face of false allegations.”

He added that the number of devotees has only grown despite the controversy. “Their (conspirators) intention was to stop devotees from visiting Dharmasthala and destroy the kshetra. Nobody can stop devotees from visiting the kshetra; only Manjunatha Swamy and Annappa Swamy can. How, when gold is put into the fire gets brighter, Dharmasthala is also shining bright despite conspiracy and false allegations. The number of devotees visiting the kshetra has increased. Till today, I was a bit hurt, but now villagers from several parts of Belthangady have assured their support and expressed solidarity for which I am thankful,” Heggade said.

He added that several new pro-society welfare programmes will soon be launched by Dharmasthala.