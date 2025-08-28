Dharmasthala case: Complainant slapped with more sections for lying about skull

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Days after his arrest for alleged perjury, fresh charges have been filed against the complainant in the Dharmasthala mass burial case, for producing false evidence.

The complainant was arrested on August 18 after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case accused him of producing a human skull as evidence, claiming to have exhumed it from the alleged burial site.

However, during the investigation, the SIT found that he had not exhumed the skull himself, as he had claimed. Instead, it was handed over to him by another individual. Police are now probing whether the skull came from a medical laboratory or was taken from some other source.

Following these findings, he has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 227 (giving false evidence), Section 228 (fabricating false evidence), Section 229 (punishment for false evidence), Section 336 (forgery), Section 230 (fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), Section 231 (fabricating evidence with intent to procure conviction of life imprisonment), Section 236 (false declaration), Section 240 (giving false information), and Section 248 (false charge).