Deputy director of Karnataka geology dept found murdered at her residence

A woman officer working with the Karnataka government was brutally murdered at her residence in Bengaluru on Saturday night, November 4. The victim, identified as Pratima, held the position of Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology Department of Karnataka.

According to the police, Pratima (45), was dropped off at her home by her driver after concluding her day's work. She has been staying in Doddakallasandra for over eight years. The gruesome incident is believed to have occurred around 8:30 pm, while her husband and son were away in Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district.

Pratima's brother, who arrived at her home early Sunday morning, found her dead. Concerned after unsuccessful attempts to reach her the previous night, he alerted the police immediately. Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Bengaluru (South) said, "Pratima returned home as usual, around 8 pm on Saturday. As she did not respond to phone calls the previous night and this morning, her elder brother came to her house to check when he found out about her murder and informed the police."