Delays, debt, disputes: Inside the saga of Bengaluru’s Ejipura flyover

How many years’ delay is expected, and how many is just too much, when it comes to a public infrastructure project? How many hurdles are routine, and how many rather strange, for a public used to deadlines being pushed, and pushed again? Most Indian cities may have an example or two to say that no roadblock is too surprising when it comes to the construction of roads, flyovers, or public buildings. But Bengaluru’s Ejipura flyover project, now in its tenth year of construction, somehow seems to one-up every other delayed infrastructure project.In fact, there is something about Bengaluru and its flyovers and how many of them have been a talking point. Remember that lone traffic police box atop the Richmond Road flyover? Or the Tagore circle underpass or the adjacent National College flyover that no one uses. The constant tinkering of the ill-designed Hebbal flyover, adding additional lanes, or the city’s unidirectional flyovers to ease traffic strangely only on one side of the road. And the less said the better about the state’s adamance in proceeding with the construction of the Shivananda steel flyover even in the face of massive public protests. All those have been set aside for a 10-year-old project that Bengaluru returns to frequently for comic relief. A 2.38 km stretch of flyover construction starting from Kendriya Sadan in Koramangala and stretching just past the Sony World junction, merging onto the Intermediate Ring Road towards Domlur and Indiranagar. That is the Ejipura flyover, the subject of never-ending memes, mockingly referred to as a ‘heritage site’, a ‘monument’ or even the ‘Stonehenge’ due to the inordinate delay in its construction. So heavy is the attention on this project that a first information report was filed in January 2026 after a social media page falsely claimed that “cracks” had developed on the under-construction flyover. The project, which began in 2017, is finally looking at completion before the end of October. Work has been proceeding at a brisk pace.In mid-February, Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) new avatar, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), announced that the flyover construction must be completed by July, reigniting public interest in the project. This was followed by an announcement in the Bengaluru South City Corporation budget that it would be completed by September. Since then, the completion date has hovered around October.There was nothing uncommon about the flyover project, be it the intent, design, length, or the area it sought to cover. Despite having a determined MLA and some of the most tenacious groups of Residential Welfare Associations who constantly sought to push the project ahead, a series of disparate reasons – some bureaucratic hurdles, some unexpected setbacks – turned into a protracted nightmare for residents and commuters.The story of the Ejipura flyover also reflects the real, everyday challenges of executing an infrastructure project. From contractor issues and delays in land acquisition to repeated tender cancellations, environmental concerns, disputes over debris clearance, and even the Union government scrapping an infrastructure fund, much has gone wrong with the flyover. In this story, TNM puts together a timeline of the project after speaking to multiple stakeholders and government officials.The 2011 proposalContrary to popular thinking, this flyover project was not foisted on an unhappy populace of Koramangala. As early as 2005, the traffic on the stretch, especially at the Sony World junction, had already been piling up. By 2011, the stretch between Indiranagar and Koramangala had become notorious for long waits at traffic junctions. Even then, the civic body BBMP had only intended to construct a flyover at the Sony World junction to ease the traffic. It was the representation by citizens and their demand for a flyover spanning five junctions between Hosur road and Ejipura junction that was finally decided upon. The proposal had the support of BTM Layout’s Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who would go on to become a minister in both Siddaramaiah governments.“All those people who say there was public opposition are sitting thousands of miles away. It has been on paper for at least 20 years. Everything was out there in the public domain. It is absolute nonsense to say there was no public consultation,” said Vijayan Menon, president of Citizen Action Forum and a resident of Koramangala. .Initially, the project was supposed to be funded under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), a nationwide initiative for urban development.In July 2013, the Congress party, fresh after a victory under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, announced in the budget the construction of an elevated road from Ejipura junction to Sarjapura road via Sony World junction at Koramangala, to be taken up at a cost of Rs 200 crore.In February 2014, just a couple of months before the country headed towards Lok Sabha elections, the Congress-led Union government approved the funding, agreeing to bear 35% (Rs 57.17 crore) of the project, then estimated to cost Rs 163.35 crore. At the time, the flyover construction was expected to be completed in 30 months. One of the first announcements the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) made after it came to power in May 2014 was the plan to scrap the JNNURM scheme — considered a flagship project of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). What it subsequently did – as seen with many of the UPA schemes – was to repackage JNNURM as the Amrut scheme. Before they did that, the Union government cancelled funding for many projects that had been approved under JNNURM. One of them was the Ejipura flyover project, which by January 2015 was already stalled due to lack of funds. And yet, this project was not shelved. The commute time for people going from Ejipura junction towards Hosur road after crossing Kendriya Sadan (the proposed route of the flyover) – about 2.5 kms in distance – was taking close to 60 minutes during peak hours. It was insufferable even during off-peak hours. Sustained efforts by citizen groups ensured that MLA Ramalinga Reddy was well aware that traffic was only going to get worse, and he pushed for the project. The Karnataka Cabinet finally approved funding for the project in June 2016, under state government grants for urban infrastructure called Nagarothana funds. Not so ‘Simple(x)’By May 2017, the tender for the construction of the flyover had been awarded to the Kolkata-based Simplex Infrastructures. The foundation stone was laid in July by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself. The choice of Simplex Infrastructures was not surprising. A nine-decade-old company, Simplex was at any given time involved with multiple national and overseas construction projects. In the same year, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) had also awarded the contract to Simplex to complete two elevated sections of metro lines.. A few years earlier, Simplex had been in the news as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had levied a fine of Rs 1 crore on it. The reason was four mishaps – three on Lalbaug flyover and one on the Eastern Freeway between 2010 and 2012 – that had resulted in the death of a labourer and injury to many. Simplex was threatened with being barred from bidding for any projects for two years, but MMRDA never formally blacklisted them. By 2017, Simplex was bidding for the Metro project in Mumbai.Financially, the company seemed to be doing fine. In their annual report for FY 2016-17, the company said that major risks identified by the company were systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuous basis. “At present, no particular risk, whose adverse impact may threaten the existence of the company, is visualised,” the report stated.The company also showed a gearing ratio (net debt to equity ratio) of 2.16, stating that their strategy was to keep it below 2.5. A CARE rating report for the same period warned that overall gearing was at 2.87, but that the company had a stable outlook. The deadline given to Simplex was the end of 2019. About 1.7 acres of land were to be acquired in nine sections for the project on either side of the 100 ft road, on which the flyover was being constructed. While most of the land belonged to the government, there were certain sections that belonged to a private entity, St John’s Medical College and Hospital. There was no agreement yet for the acquisition of the land, but the flyover work began. According to a retired BBMP engineer who was involved in the initial years of the project, the construction went on as usual in the initial stages, and there was no reason to think Simplex would not complete the project, even if things were moving a little slowly. “In any project in urban areas, there will be some issues. It can be land acquisition problems, or sometimes the payments may not be made on time, or material rates may escalate. No tender goes 100% neatly without issues,” the engineer said. By mid 2019, the project was barely limping along. Most of the piers were in place, but only about 30 metres of segments had been added. Those tracking the construction added that payments from BBMP were tardy around this time, and for a company that had begun to show the strain of heavy debt, carrying on with the work at full steam was becoming impossible for Simplex. The onset of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown stopped the work entirely. In its annual report for 2019-2020, Simplex reported that “prevailing uncertainties about disease control (COVID-19), migrant labour, client readiness, and local regulatory permissions make it extremely difficult to make future estimates for the 170 project contracts spread across the nation.” After the removal of lockdown restrictions, the company, like many others, reported a major labour shortage. “The business of the company is significantly impacted due to the lockdown, which affected the company's sales, revenue, profitability, working capital, cash flows, and other business activities,” the report said.At this time, Simplex had begun to default on bank loan repayments. It blamed it on delays in payments by government agencies of several states, which had led to a liquidity squeeze and subsequent cancellation of some large work orders. “The company’s outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions were around Rs 4,000 crore at the end of March 2020,” the company said.By 2021, work on the Ejipura flyover had picked up but was going painfully slow. News began trickling in that Simplex had neither paid its employees for several months nor spent the money towards the project. The money they were receiving from projects was going towards repayment of their debt.The BBMP, unhappy with the slow progress, began contemplating cancelling the contract. But cancellation itself is not a straightforward, immediate procedure. “If an original contractor stops work, you can't just cancel it immediately. There are many procedures in our tender clauses. We have to see how much work remains, work it out on a 'risk and cost' basis and then call for a new tender at his risk and cost. Those are long procedures. Even blacklisting is not very easy. That procedure itself takes about two years,” the retired BBMP engineer said. A ‘risk and cost’ clause is a standard provision in a contract that allows termination of the contract and the award to a third party, with the original contractor bearing the extra costs and liabilities. Even then, the contractor can approach the courts, which would mean more delays. It was because of these reasons that the BBMP tried instead to set a separate escrow account. The account would be maintained jointly with the BBMP, and would ensure that all the payments to Simplex for the Ejipura project would be spent only on it.The eco protestsWhile this arrangement was being put in place, protests began to peak around the flyover project. Residents were frustrated by the traffic snarls and the hassle that came with having an ongoing infrastructure project. The road below the flyover was in bad shape, and pavements were nonexistent.Some residents and environmental activists also protested the cutting of trees for the project. They argued that BBMP had only specified cutting of 38 trees initially, but that count had risen to 67. A rapid environmental assessment report was released in December 2023 by researchers from the Azim Premji University based on a survey along a 1.4 km stretch on which the flyover is proposed. They counted 207 trees of 24 species from 11 families. Of the 207 trees, 51 were majestic rain trees (Samanea saman), with one tree having a girth of 210 inches, the largest among the rain trees in the surveyed stretch. Nearly 20 of these rain trees had a girth of more than 150 inches. The canopies of many of these rain trees extended across a large part of the road providing shade to commuters, eateries, vendors, and other business establishments.. “In addition to cutting the trees, the project mentions translocation and compensatory afforestation. But both involve removing trees because of which the benefits that the trees provide in terms of mitigating pollution and urban heat island, and sequestering carbon are lost where it is needed the most—in the congested road with heavy vehicular traffic,” the report concluded.In the end, out of the 234 trees identified as being in the project area, permission was given to cut 79 trees. Seven trees were identified to be translocated to a vacant area on the pavement in the ST Bed Extension area located around three kms from the project site.When matters reached the courtThis two-year period, 2021-23, was very frustrating, said Nitin Sheshadri, secretary of the Koramangala 3rd Block residents welfare association. One of the most vocal people on the hassles caused by the Ejipura flyover work, Nitin said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which was in power at that time, had given no attention to the project. “There was no separate Bengaluru minister (Minister in charge of Bengaluru City Development) under the previous administration. Constituencies under Congress MLAs were systematically deprived of funds. The then CM, Basavaraj Bommai, held the Bengaluru portfolio, but he did not hail from Bengaluru. No meetings for Bengaluru development were held or chaired by the CM. Nothing happened in those two years,” Nitin said.Then in July 2021, a 70-year-old Koramangala resident, Adinarayan Shetty, filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Karnataka High Court. Adinarayan demanded that the BBMP quash the tender awarded to Simplex and appoint a committee of experts to assess the loss and damages caused by the delay in the completion of the project. He also demanded that damages be recovered from the company. Some say that Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy was, by that time, quite keen on getting rid of Simplex. In December 2021, even as the court was hearing the PIL, he wrote to the BBMP Commissioner, stating that Simplex was able to make only 50 segments per month at their casting yard. At that rate, it would take another 14 months to produce all the segments required for this project. He also said that Simplex was not able to produce even 20% of its own stated capacity, and they had to be summoned to give an explanation. . In January 2022, the court asked the BBMP to submit a detailed plan to complete the project in a time-bound manner. The BBMP, in the next hearing in February, told the court that Simplex had not responded to notices that said the contract would be terminated if they did not complete the project. Instead, they had now written to the Urban Development Department seeking permission to terminate the contract.Hearing this, the court said, “Public money has been involved in the project, and the people have been inconvenienced due to the delay in the completion of the project.”The court directed the BBMP to file an FIR against Simplex for misappropriation of funds and terminate the contract. Simplex infrastructures was a respondent in the PIL, but at no stage did they appear in court.The BBMP immediately filed an FIR. Shortly thereafter, the contract was terminated. The BBMP said that only around 42% of the work was completed and told Simplex that it had to forfeit its security deposit amounting to around Rs 10 crore. Only 191 segments had been completed out of 762 and not enough equipment was being used for the construction.Incidentally, in January 2021, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had cancelled the contract with Simplex for Reach 6 on Bannerghatta road – a Rs 578.70 crore contract – for undue delay in the completion of work. Citizen activist and a member of the Koramangala 4th block RWA, Raghu Rajagopal, recalled that even at the peak of COVID-19, Simplex had carried out some work, even though minimal. “I could see their technical team was still doing some work. They were anchoring segments. They were on the ground early in the morning. The work used to happen all night because they had permission to work only at night.”All that stopped the minute the FIR was registered. “They stopped the work immediately. As an outsider, looking at the entire scenario, I feel that if the contractor had been paid on time and that money had been used effectively by Simplex, a good agency, they would have been able to complete far more than what they actually did. Even the court case, which went on for a year, delayed the work,” Raghu said.Once the contract was cancelled, Simplex submitted an affidavit in court showing willingness to complete the project in a time-bound manner and resume construction of the work immediately. The court agreed, as it felt that engaging a new agency for the project might delay the project further. Simplex then told the court that it would complete construction by December 2022. But the BBMP objected to the affidavit, telling the court that the forfeiture of Simplex’s bank guarantee issued by the Indian Bank could not be encashed, as the bank had declared Simplex Infrastructures a non-performing asset (NPA) and failed all transactions.Subsequently, in July 2022, the High Court, in its final order, stated that the BBMP had one week to settle disputes on payments and then take a call on whether they wanted to continue with Simplex (who said they would take nine months from the date they could commence work to finish construction) or rescind the contract. The FIR was also to be withdrawn.The BBMP decided to float a fresh tender and settled its dues with Simplex Infrastructure. Attempts to find a new contractorMeanwhile, the residents continued protests demanding the completion of the flyover work..By March 2023, the BBMP had floated the tender three times but received inadequate responses. While some bids quoted were higher than what the BBMP wanted, a few bidders did not even qualify. By the time the BBMP got around to finalising a contractor for the third time, the Model Code of Conduct came into force ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka during April-May. By then, work had stalled completely for more than a year.A group of citizens from Koramangala then approached the Chief Election Commissioner and requested him to allow the tender process to continue. Raghu said that they did this because they knew that any emergency projects or those that impacted the lives of people would not be hampered by the Election Commission. “We requested him to help us push the project, as this was a people-oriented project.” The election commissioner asked them if BBMP or any competent authority could establish if lives would be greatly impacted or if there would be loss of lives if the project did not start immediately. Clearly, the BBMP could not say such a thing.The process was stalled once again until the elections were over. By this time, the BBMP had zeroed in on BSCPL Infrastructure Limited, a Hyderabad-based infra company, the lone remaining bidder in the third round. Another start in November 2023It was only in November 2023 that the new contract agreement was signed, and a work order issued. The BBMP’s third tender was floated for Rs 143.79 crore. The contract agreement to complete the rest of the project was at an estimated cost of Rs 176.11 crore. The company was given 15 months to complete the project, and the date of completion was to be February 14, 2025.But further problems prevented work from starting immediately. Nitin Seshadri explained how BSCPL could not get its hands on the segments that were in a casting yard to begin work.He said, “Simplex was casting segments at a yard it had leased on Bannerghatta road. As per the contract, Simplex was paid for the portion they had cast, and they were supposed to hand it over to the new contractor. But BSCPL found the yard locked because Simplex had not paid rent on the yard amounting to about Rs 1.3 crore.”BSCPL was unwilling to pay that amount, since their margin in the contract was not much. Ramalinga Reddy, who was now a Minister in the new Congress government, had to intervene and convince the landowner to hold off for a while. By the time BSCPL got access to the yard and started casting segments, six to seven months had passed.BSCPL was also irate about the debris that had piled up between the pillars (piers) during the time when work had stopped entirely. Over the years, people had been dumping construction debris there in the middle of the night, turning the space between the pillars into dumping grounds.. The cost of clearing the debris was a staggering Rs 35 lakh. BSCPL argued that it was responsible only for clearing debris it generated, not waste dumped by others. Eventually, the contractor was promised compensation for lifting the debris. The mounds of debris have still not been cleared entirely.Unfinished land acquisition businessMeanwhile, the land acquisition process was stuck as talks with St John’s had not moved forward for six years. The issue was simple. St John’s, owned by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, had made it clear that they were ready to part with the land in public interest. They asked the government to pay them compensation accordingly. The government, however, was willing to give neither cash compensation nor alternate land in exchange for the land. It was prepared to give only an additional floor area ratio (FAR) on the campus. The additional FAR would allow St John’s to construct more storeys on its campus buildings. But St John’s was not interested in further construction, and so the talks got nowhere. Additionally, the BBMP had not even begun the process of acquiring small parcels of Union government land belonging to the Defence Ministry, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, and Kendriya Sadan. Meanwhile, after BSCPL was finalised as the contractor to complete the remaining part of the project, it was decided to get an assessment of the project from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to gauge if construction could be restarted without any problems. While negotiations with the landowner to access the casting yard were in progress, the BBMP was insistent that a team from IISc inspect every aspect of the construction. There had been complaints that the previous contractor, Simplex, had been forced to leave the site immediately after an FIR was filed. As a result, ongoing work like the cable stretching and grouting in certain sections was not completed. The IISc team took three months to study the site. They submitted a report in May 2024 with detailed instructions on how to proceed with the construction, which was later followed by the contractor. “We were worried because people will be moving up and down the flyover stretch, and any hazard will lead to loss of life. Having waited for a long time, we did not mind waiting for another three or four months for the testing and report so that lives could be protected. Once the report came, all the failure points were rectified, and then work resumed,” Raghu Rajagopal explained.By the time these hurdles were cleared and work resumed, differences had begun to crop up between the contractor and BBMP officials monitoring the project. Notices were issued to the contractor saying that the contract would be terminated if satisfactory progress was not shown. Irate, BSCPL then responded to the BBMP’s notice in a letter, listing all the problems they had faced and how they had not been able to begin work, as the site had not been fully handed over to them and the land acquisition process had stalled. They also complained to the BBMP about stalled payments.“It is important to recognise that any contract entails reciprocal promises to be fulfilled by both parties. It would be unjust to attribute any breach of contract solely to the contract and threaten to initiate penal action without fulfilling its obligations,” the Deccan Herald quoted a letter by BSCPL to the BBMP.As the friction continued, the team from BBMP was shunted out, and Chief Engineer Raghavendra Prasad was brought in to oversee the project. Residents tracking the progress said that it has been moving forward since then. Raghavendra is credited with finalising the land acquisition from St John's, a major hurdle for proceeding with the project. A couple of months earlier, Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao himself met the St John’s management. GBA convinced the St John’s management to agree to transferable development rights (TDR) in exchange for the land they are parting with. TDR gives the owner development rights in the remaining parcel or another place specified by the civic body (can be used by them or sold) in return for the exchanged land. While no official order has been issued yet, Maheshwar is said to have promised them to see it through..While this deal is yet to be finalised, the BBMP Chief Engineer convinced St John’s to part with small bits of land around the compound, so they could continue with the construction of the portal frame. Around 70% of the work has been completed in the last 10 months. IMAGE– Portal frameBBMP Chief Engineer Raghavendra also ensured that payments, though not entirely regular, were being made available enough for work to continue. “For me, the important thing was not to hold up the project. I made alternate arrangements, took the land, and kept moving without slowing down at any point. My aim is to complete the project. All issues were sorted out,” he told TNM..Current statusThe 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, held in two phases, resulted in many labourers returning to their home state to vote. Work picked up again only after workers rejoined by the beginning of May. Construction has also picked up on the up ramp from St John’s Hospital side on Sarjapur road. Residents think that the flyover can be opened to traffic if the main flyover road between the Domlur side and the Madivala side is completed. They think the ramp work descending towards Sarjapura and the ascending ramp from St John’s side can be completed later.After Maheshwar Rao’s announcement that the flyover would be completed in July, another round of memes spread over the internet. RWAs, who are geared up to run the last mile, are irked by the surfeit of memes and jokes on social media. Vijayan Menon expressed frustration with people who live elsewhere commenting on what is happening in Ejipura. “We know what is happening day to day, and we know the work is on track now.”. “We started a campaign from April 26 called ‘Ee sala flyover sampoorna’ (This time, the flyover will be completed). Right now, our energy is focused on making sure the flyover is opened. We update each other daily on what is happening, and if there is a delay or a problem, we figure out who should be approached to sort the problem,” Raghu Rajagopal said.For the RWAs who have been diligently following and pursuing the completion of the flyover, there was one more unhappy surprise waiting. Chief Engineer Raghavendra Prasad, who had driven the project for the last several months, was transferred to the Yelahanka division. Even though the GBA did not cancel his transfer, he was retained in charge of the flyover project after the residents pushed to retain him.Raghavendra Prasad has also been posting updates through the X handle @Ejipuraflyover. Out of the total 762 segments, 728 have already been cast, and installation words for only 15 spans are pending, he said.Despite the flyover construction being sped up, some questions remain. The traffic heading towards Hosur road towards Silk Board still has to pass the narrow Kendriya Sadan ramp, which is already congested with traffic from the Madiwala checkpost direction. A recent release issued by the GBA said that they were in the process of acquiring 5,998.6 km of private (including St John’s) and government land for uniform pavements and road widening..If you want journalism that stays with a story for ten years, not ten minutes, share this report or gift a TNM subscription to someone who cares about Bengaluru.