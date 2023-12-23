Decision taken to appease minorities: Yediyurappa on hijab issue

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday condemned the Karnataka government's decision to lift the ban on hijab.

"I condemn the decision taken to appease minorities," he stated.

"This will not bring honor. As they are in power, they want to enact a political circus. Let us see how long this will go on. There will be no protest from the BJP regarding the matter. The people will teach the Congress government a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha election," he stated.

"Uniform policy is needed for school children. CM Siddaramaiah has taken the decision against it. Let him wake up and take back his decision. The Congress government is obstinate. Which Muslim leader had asked him to take back the ban on hijab?" Yediyurappa questioned.

"Not able to implement the guarantee schemes, the Congress government is misleading the people. The government has conveniently forgotten about the drought. The decision to lift the ban on hijab should be taken back.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is becoming second Tipu Sultan (erstwhile ruler of Mysuru). It is not tenable to take back hijab ban orders. The Hijab ban is not done by the BJP. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar brought the uniform rule to ensure equality among students," stated BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in Vijayapura.

"The Hindu students will now wear saffron shawls and tilak. This will create a rift," he said.