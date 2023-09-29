Days after Pramod Muthalik’s inflammatory speech, Rama Sene assaults beef traders

Around 5 am, the Sri Rama Sene members took the drivers to TB Circle, around 2km away and the assault continued. The Sri Rama Sene members threw the meat onto the street and smashed the windows of the trucks. They then stuffed all the meat into a Tata Indigo car that belonged to another meat dealer and set the car ablaze. The drivers were verbally abused and physically assaulted, they were made to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ while holding the severed cattle heads on their heads.

Eyewitnesses say that as chaos broke out, around 100 people gathered. The drivers were beaten up with sticks as the crowd watched.

Sundaresh Naragal, the Sri Ram Sene member who led the attack, claims that the group received information about a potential beef smuggling operation from Hindupur to Bengaluru. Acting on this tip-off, they intercepted Yaseen’s car near a toll plaza in Doddaballapura, he says.

TB Circle, where the elaborate assault played out, is a mere 450 meters from the Doddaballapura town police station. Despite the gravity of the situation unfolding at 5:00 am, police assistance did not arrive until after 5:45 am. The police claimed that they had not been alerted about the incident and that the night patrol police were deployed elsewhere at the time of the incident.