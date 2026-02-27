Days after job stir, Karnataka to fill 56,432 government vacancies

Days after a massive protest by job aspirants in Dharwad, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday, February 26, decided to fill 56,432 vacant government posts. The recruitment process will begin within 30 days and will be carried out under the earlier 50% reservation framework. The aspirants had demanded the immediate resumption of government recruitment, which had been stalled for months due to uncertainty over reservation norms.

Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the Finance Department has cleared the issuance of recruitment notifications for 24,300 posts, in addition to 32,132 posts reserved under Article 371(J) for the Kalyana Karnataka region. He said the recruitment would adhere to the 50 per cent reservation matrix that was in force prior to December 28, 2022.

Under this framework, 15% reservation is provided for Scheduled Castes (SCs), 3% for Scheduled Tribes (STs), and 32% for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). In 2022, the state had increased the quota to 17% for SCs and 7% for STs, taking the overall reservation to 56%. However, the High Court stayed the implementation of the enhanced reservation in November 2025, resulting in a halt to recruitment for these 56,432 posts.

Patil said the fresh recruitment notifications would include a clause stating that the reservation ceiling could be extended to 56%, subject to the final outcome of cases pending before the court. If the High Court upholds the state’s decision to enhance reservations for SCs and STs, the revised quota would be implemented accordingly.

He clarified that although the Governor has given assent to the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill, 2025, which provides for internal reservation within the 17% SC quota, the government has decided to proceed with recruitment under the existing 15% SC quota to avoid legal complications. Details on internal reservation within the SC category will be specified in the recruitment notifications, he added.

According to official estimates, around 2.8 lakh posts remain vacant across various government departments in the state.

Patil said the move would not impose any significant additional financial burden, as most of the posts are already sanctioned, barring around 1,000 newly created positions. He added that the Chief Minister has directed all departments, including the Finance Department, to fast-track the recruitment process.