Dalit poet and PhD scholar Lakkur Anand found dead near Central University of Karnataka

Dalit poet, researcher, and translator Lakkur Anand was found dead near the Central University of Karnataka, in Gulbarga district on Monday, May 20. The 44-year-old was a PhD scholar at the Kannada Department of the University.

A PhD scholar from the University told TNM that Anand’s body was found by the locals, who then informed the police. His body was sent for post-mortem following which it was sent back to his home in Kolar. The University authorities are being criticised for not taking any initiative for his body to be sent back home. Minister Priyank Kharge took necessary steps in order to send his body back home.

Lakkur Anand is a native of the Kolar district and has worked as a Kannada lecturer in Kengeri Seshadripuram College. So far, he has published one research book, five poetry collections, and five translations of poetry. Abhinava Prakashan has published Rani Shiva Shankar Sharma's "Koney Brahmana," which was recently translated from by Lakkur Anand

The deceased poet and scholar has won several awards including AnandKendra Sahitya Akademi Yuva Award, Sri Sri Kavya of Andhra, Dalit Sahitya Parishad Award of Delhi, Du Nim Belagali Award, Vibha Sahitya Award, Kadengodlu Shankarabhatta Award, and Dr Tipperudra Swamy Award. He had dedicated all of his awards to the oppressed communities. From Town to Town, on twenty stones, undelivered receipt, iti nin dhieyanu, uriva ekanta deepa are his poetry collections. Smriti Kinantham, Kone Brahmana, Akasha Deva, Nagna Muni's comprehensive stories, Are his translated works.