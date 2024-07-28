Dalit man attacked by Vokkaligas: Main accused arrested near Bengaluru

Two rowdy-sheeters who allegedly attacked and severed the hand of a Dalit youth in Kanakapura town, were shot in the leg before being arrested by Karnataka Police on Sunday, July 28. The accused have been identified as Harsha alias Kaima, and Karunesh alias Kanna. Both accused have been admitted to the hospital and are being treated.

According to the police, a gang of seven armed persons from the dominant caste Vokkaliga community attacked the family of Dalit youth Anish Kumar, a resident of Malagalu village in Kanakapura taluk, and chopped off his left hand before disappearing. The incident was reported on July 21. Dalit organisations condemned the act and demanded that the government take action.

As per the police, the group attacked Anish Kumar when he was walking with his uncle on the main road. One of the accused standing and chatting on the roadside with friends, confronted them, asking about their caste, leading to an altercation. He questioned the youth about his presence and the victim with his uncle had left the place following the heated arguments.

A few moments later, the accused barged into the house of Anish, and abused him and his family members using casteist slurs. Anish is undergoing treatment at St. John's hospital in Bengaluru and his family members were treated at a local hospital.

The police have registered an FIR against seven persons in connection with the incident and others are absconding. The police have registered cases against the accused under Sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 198 (unlawful assembly), 329 (criminal trespass), 351 (threatening) and 76 (assault and use of criminal force on woman with intent of disrobe) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and also under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act.