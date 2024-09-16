Dakshina Kannada on high alert as community leaders clash verbally over Eid procession

Dakshina Kannada district was placed under high alert following a heated exchange between community leaders after an audio recording surfaced, allegedly featuring former president of Bantwal Town Municipal Corporation Mohammed Sharif, challenging Hindutva leader Sharan Pumpwell to stop the upcoming Eid procession on September 16.

The tension arose after Pumpwell urged the government to halt Eid processions in the wake of communal clashes during the Ganesh Chathurthi procession in Mandya on September 11.

In the audio, Sharif can be purportedly heard challenging Pumpwell and his associates to stand against the Eid procession, saying, "If you or your associates have the guts, stand during the procession. Let alone attack, stand there." In response, both Sharan Pumpwell and Bajrang Dal leader Puneeth Attavar took to social media, replying with "challenge accepted." According to reports, Mangaluru police have booked Mohammed Sharif and his brother.

Visuals from the ground showed a protest led by Sharan Pumpwell on BC Road in Bantwal, where the Eid procession was initially planned. To avoid conflict, the police had diverted the procession, allowing it to proceed smoothly without any clashes.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Yathish N assured the public that stringent security measures are being implemented to prevent any untoward incidents during the Eid procession. He further warned that strict legal action would be taken against those who incite violence.