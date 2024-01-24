Dakshina Kannada and Udupi report 84 incidents of communal violence in 2023

Among the hate speech cases is one by Pramod Muthalik, leader of Hindu extremist outfit Rashtriya Hindu Sena, directing Hindu men to “get 10 Muslim girls for losing one Hindu girl” in February. The speech came a month after the outfit’s offshoot Sri Ram Sene joined the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s boycott of Muslim vendors during the Panchalingeshwara temple fair in Vittal town. They had also evicted a Muslim shop owner at the time.

A major share of the 44 speeches were made by Hindutva outfits, while three were by Muslim fundamentalists. In Udupi, an FIR was filed against a Muslim youth for an inflammatory comment on social media stating that an opportunity was lost to “finish off” the Hindu killer of a Muslim family. The accused, Hafeez Muhammed, was talking about the chance to lynch a Hindu man, Praveen Chogale, while being taken by the police for questioning. Praveen was arrested on charges of killing four people, including three women, allegedly after a failed romantic relationship. In Dakshina Kannada, 21 cases were registered against those posting and circulating communally sensitive messages on social media platforms.

Suresh has been compiling this data since 2010. As per the list, the most violent year was 2015 when Congress was in power. Up to 228 instances of communal violence took place in the state that year. This includes 35 instances of moral policing by Hindu vigilantes, 11 moral policing incidents by Muslim vigilantes, and 143 cases of other communal incidents such as desecration and attacks. In 2022, 174 cases were reported, closely followed by 173 in 2014.