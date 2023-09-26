CWRC recommends Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of water to TN for 15 days

Amidst a Bengaluru bandh being observed by farmers, pro-Kannada organisations, and opposition party members opposing the release of Cauvery water, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) recommended that Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of water daily for 15 days. The committee said the water should be released at Biligundlu at 8 am on September 28 and continue until October 15. The decision was reached at a meeting with officials from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, September 26.

During the meeting, Karnataka expressed its inability to release water from its reservoirs or contribute flows to the inter-state border at Biligundlu. The state cited a shortfall in cumulative inflows to its four reservoirs, which stood at 53.04% as of September 25. Karnataka also declared a severe water crisis, designating 161 talukas as severely drought-affected and 34 talukas as moderately drought-affected.