CWRC recommends Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of water to TN for 15 days

Amidst a Bengaluru bandh being observed by farmers, pro-Kannada organisations, and opposition party members opposing the release of Cauvery water, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) recommended that Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of water daily for 15 days. The committee said the water should be released at Biligundlu at 8 am on September 28 and continue until October 15. The decision was reached at a meeting with officials from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, September 26.
During the meeting, Karnataka expressed its inability to release water from its reservoirs or contribute flows to the inter-state border at Biligundlu. The state cited a shortfall in cumulative inflows to its four reservoirs, which stood at 53.04% as of September 25. Karnataka also declared a severe water crisis, designating 161 talukas as severely drought-affected and 34 talukas as moderately drought-affected.
The Bengaluru bandh, organised by various groups, witnessed partial success on September 26, with reduced road traffic and people choosing to work remotely. However, restaurants and hotels remained open along with metro and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) services remaining unaffected. As a precautionary measure, the Bengaluru urban Deputy Commissioner had declared a holiday for schools and colleges on the day of the bandh. No reports of violence emerged in any areas either, and police had enhanced security at the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Hosur, providing protection to Tamil Nadu buses as well.
The ongoing Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has been a recurring issue for many years. The Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday was called in response to the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's directive for Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. A Karnataka bandh is slated to be observed on September 29.