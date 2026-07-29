CWRC asks Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water to TN, state to challenge

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday, July 28, directed Karnataka to ensure a flow of 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water at the inter-State border point of Biligundlu for 15 days beginning 8 am on Wednesday, to meet Tamil Nadu's requirements.

The direction was issued at the 139th meeting of the CWRC, chaired by Vineet Gupta through video conference, with representatives of all the Cauvery basin States participating.

Hours after the order was made, farmers of Mysuru and Mandya districts took to the streets to stage protests .

Tamil Nadu, represented by A Jayakumari, Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, Tiruchy Region, argued that Karnataka had fallen short of its pro-rata share of water releases under the Cauvery water-sharing schedule.

The State told the committee that it had received only 3.543 tmcft of water at Biligundlu between June 1 and July 26 against the quantity due, leaving a cumulative deficit of 35.391 tmcft.

Tamil Nadu also pointed to low storage at the Mettur reservoir, which stood at 36.272 tmcft on July 27, with an inflow of only 42 cusecs and an outflow of 1,003 cusecs to meet drinking water, industrial and environmental requirements.

Citing the India Meteorological Department's forecast of normal rainfall for the remainder of the southwest monsoon, it urged the committee to direct Karnataka to make good the shortfall and adhere to the monthly release schedule.

The committee decided to hold its next meeting on August 11.

The order has sparked a political row in Karnataka, with Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka accusing the Congress government of failing to safeguard the State's interests to favour its alliance partner in Tamil Nadu.

In a social media post, he warned that people would "take to streets" if Chief Minister DK Shivakumar released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu during what he described as a drought situation.

Ashok urged the State government to immediately convene legal experts and officials and challenge the CWRC's decision before the CWMA, while presenting detailed data on reservoir storage and rainfall.

Karnataka is expected to challenge the order before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy told the media that the state has water only to meet drinking needs.

“We are not in a position to release any more water now. I directed our officials to get ready to file an appeal against the order. We will file the appeal either on Wednesday or Thursday,’’ he said .

Hydrology experts said Karnataka may have to release substantially more water than the ordered 3,500 cusecs because the CWRC has specified that this quantity must reach the Biligundlu measuring gauge.

With dry riverbeds, channel losses and groundwater absorption, officials estimate that between 6,000 and 7,000 cusecs may need to be released from the Krishna Raja Sagara and Kabini reservoirs to ensure the mandated flow at the border.