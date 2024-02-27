Cross-voting fears haunt parties ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka

The Congress has fielded party Treasurer Ajay Maken, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, and GC Chandrashekhar. Senior BJP leader Narayansa Bandage and Kupendra Reddy, from the JD(S) had filed their nominations as the candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the Rajya Sabha. The fielding of Kupendra Reddy as the fifth candidate has created intense competition between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

The BJP has issued a whip for all its MLAs to be compulsorily present for voting and cast their votes to the candidates as directed by the party. The elections are prestigious for the families of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Rajya Sabha elections are the first litmus test faced by the NDA. Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra is the BJP state President.

JD(S) leader Kupendra Reddy, fielded as fifth candidate from the NDA, expressed confidence that he will get the required votes to win in the election. Police have imposed curbs in the surrounding areas of Vidhana Soudha till February 28 morning. The voting on Tuesday will start from 10 am and continue till 4 pm. The counting will take place between 4 pm and 5 pm. The Congress has 134 MLAs, the BJP 66 and JD-S 19 MLAs. There are 2 independents and 2 others. The cross voting fear is haunting both sides.