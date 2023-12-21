COVID-19 in Bengaluru: BBMP to increase tests to 1,500 per day after 3 deaths

Following the recent deaths of three individuals due to COVID-19, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to intensify testing in the city. The Karnataka government has reportedly set a target of conducting 1,500 tests daily within the BBMP limits and in Bengaluru Urban. Currently, the BBMP is conducting 350 to 400 tests per day.

All the three Covid-19-related deaths have been reported from Bengaluru. According to a report by The Hindu, among these cases, a 76-year-old male, hospitalised for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI), succumbed to aspiration pneumonia after a three-month battle. The other two, a 64-year-old male and a 44-year-old male with multiple comorbidities, died due to Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS) on December 15 and December 16, respectively.