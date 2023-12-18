COVID-19 fears resurface in Karnataka, health dept orders mock drills at hospitals

As fears of the Covid-19 pandemic have resurfaced in Karnataka after several people in neighbouring Kerala have been infected by the new JN.1 variant, the state health department has ordered mock drills to be conducted at all government hospitals to ensure the preparedness of the medical infrastructure in case of an emergency.

Concerns have also been raised over the monitoring of the movement of people from Kerala to the border districts of Karnataka.

The health department has ordered 3 lakh medical kits and increased the number of rapid antigen tests (RAT) in the state, especially in bordering regions and the state capital Bengaluru.