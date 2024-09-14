Controversy erupts in Bengaluru over Ganesha idol in police van: What really happened?

An image of the Hindu deity Ganesha inside a police van has stirred outrage on social media, with right-wing groups and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accusing the Karnataka police and the state government of disrespecting religious sentiments. Some falsely linked the photo to the recent communal incident in Mandya. But what really happened, and why was the Ganesha idol placed inside the police van?

The incident unfolded during a protest at Bengaluru’s Town Hall on September 13, where protesters had gathered to demand a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the communal clash that erupted in Mandya district during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Around 11:30 am, a group of protesters gathered at the Town Hall, with one of them carrying a Ganesha idol on a pedestal. The protest was organised by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Ganesh Utsava Committee.

The problem started as city regulations allow protests only at Freedom Park. Protests at all other locations are clamped down by the police, following a Karnataka High Court order.

“In an effort to manage the situation, a police officer placed the idol in an empty police van intended for the protesters. The move was to protect the deity. But it created confusion and resulted in accusations after the photos went viral,” a police official told TNM.

The police detained around 40 protesters, and the Ganesha idol was later immersed in Ulsoor lake by the authorities.

However, once the image of Ganesha in the police van began circulating on social media, it sparked outrage. BJP leaders, including National General Secretary BL Santhosh, accused the Congress state government of disrespecting Hindu religious sentiments. Santhosh linked the image to the communal clashes in Mandya, which erupted during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession on September 12.